Nicaraguans bury dead after violence
MANAGUA, Nicaragua • Families began burying the dead Monday following a bloody weekend in Nicaragua as police and paramilitary groups attacked roadblocks set up by anti-government demonstrators demanding President Daniel Ortega’s exit from office.
The family and friends of university student Gerald Vasquez, one of two students killed Saturday when pro-government groups attacked the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua, carried his casket to the cemetery. At least 10 people were shot dead Sunday in incidents around the country.
May accepts Brexit
revisions from right
LONDON • British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday accepted amendments to a customs bill put forward by Brexit hard-liners who oppose her plan for a “common rule book” with the European Union after the country leaves the bloc.
Even with those unwanted concessions, the government barely won a Monday night vote, 305-302. The bill would prevent Britain from collecting tariffs on behalf of EU nations unless the EU does the same for the U.K.
The government avoided what would have been an embarrassing defeat.
Rights group warns about Pakistan vote
ISLAMABAD • Pakistan’s independent Human Rights Commission warned Monday of “blatant, aggressive and unabashed” attempts to manipulate the results of elections set for later this month, with prominent activist I.A. Rehman calling it “the dirtiest election” in the country’s troubled relationship with democratic rule.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in its statement raised several warning flags
Violence has escalated in the run-up to the balloting, with horrific attacks over the weekend killing 153 people.
Suit: Kushner firm forced out residents
NEW YORK • Twenty current and former residents of one of the largest buildings owned by the Kushner Cos. allege in a $10 million lawsuit that the firm used relentless, noisy construction that exposed them to cancer-causing dust as part of a campaign to get rent-stabilized tenants out and high-priced luxury condo buyers in.
The lawsuit and a separate state investigation followed an AP story detailing the business practices of the family firm while it was run by President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner.
