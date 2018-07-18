19 dead as migrant boat capsizes
NICOSIA, Cyprus • Nineteen people drowned when a boat loaded with as many as 150 people who were thought to be migrants capsized off the northern coast of Cyprus, a Turkish Cypriot official said Wednesday.
Tolga Atakan, the transport minister in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus, told AP that rescue crews were searching for 25 missing passengers in an area where a passing cargo ship reported spotting people in the water.
The Turkish coast guard said it rescued 103 of the capsized vessel’s passengers and took them to Turkey. One seriously injured person was being treated at a hospital in the northern part of Cyprus’ capital, Nicosia, Atakan said.
—
Murder suspect violated probation
DALLAS • Authorities didn’t search for a Texas man who cut off his ankle monitor in violation of parole terms until a week later, when he was linked to a violent rampage including three shooting deaths over four days, say state and county officials.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, was among more than 500 parolees with a violent history living in the Houston area and facing an active arrest warrant for violating terms of parole. Rodriguez removed his monitor July 5, more than a week before authorities believe he fatally shot three Houston-area people.
Deputies don’t necessarily search for parolees who have violated their terms of release and would only arrest those offenders they come across during the course of a patrol and run a background check, according to senior deputy Thomas Gilliland.
—
Thai boys: voices in dark, then ‘hello’
CHIANG RAI, Thailand • Trapped in the recesses of a flooded cave, the 12 boys and their soccer coach were trying to dig their way out when they heard voices in the darkness. Their coach quickly told everyone to be quiet.
“We weren’t sure if it was for real,” 14-year-old Adul Samon said. “So we stopped and listened.”
That moment when two divers found the missing soccer team was recounted by the boys Wednesday at their first news conference since the rescue riveted the world.
They all looked healthy as they walked out to applause from classmates and reporters in a hall decked out as a miniature soccer field. Dressed in green, white and black uniforms emblazoned with a red wild boar — the nickname of their team — the boys briefly showed off their ball-handling skills before answering questions that were reviewed in advance.
NEWS SERVICES