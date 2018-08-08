Stanford swimmer’s conviction upheld
SAN FRANCISCO • An appeals court Wednesday rejected a former Stanford University swimmer’s bid for a new trial and upheld his sexual assault and attempted rape convictions.
The three-judge panel of the 6th District Court of Appeal in San Jose ruled Wednesday that there was “substantial evidence” that Brock Turner received a fair trial.
In 2016, a jury convicted Turner of sexually assaulting an intoxicated and unconscious woman outside an on-campus fraternity party.
—
Opposition leader denied asylum
HARARE, Zimbabwe • A top Zimbabwean opposition official fled to Zambia Wednesday but was denied asylum and is expected to face arrest at home as concerns rose over a government crackdown after last week’s disputed presidential election.
Tendai Biti, a former finance minister and a leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, said he is going to be deported, according to Dewa Mavinga, southern Africa director with Human Rights Watch.
Biti’s plight follows scenes of the military opening fire in the streets of Zimbabwe’s capital a week ago, killing six people, and growing opposition claims of harassment.
—
Man kills sick wife, himself at hospital
VALHALLA, N.Y. • A man who said he wanted to end his wife’s suffering shot her to death in her bed at a suburban New York hospital Wednesday and then killed himself, police said.
Richard DeLucia, 71, left a note at the couple’s condo indicating he was distraught about how his wife, Ann, 70, was suffering and wanted to put a stop to it, Westchester County police spokesman Kieran O’Leary said.
Then the husband went to his wife’s room at Westchester Medical Center with a licensed revolver, fired a single shot that killed his wife and then took his own life.
—
Video shows Cruz punching self in face
SUNRISE, Fla. • Prosecutors on Wednesday released hours of video interrogation of Florida’s school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged by a detective to speak louder and punching himself in the face when he is alone.
The footage contained the same material as a transcript released earlier in the week, and both were edited to remove what authorities say was a direct confession by Nikolas Cruz to the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
