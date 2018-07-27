Pakistan's Khan begins trying to form a coalition government
ISLAMABAD — With Pakistani election officials declaring the party of Imran Khan to be the winner of parliamentary balloting, the former cricket star turned Friday to forming a coalition government, since the party did not get an outright majority.
That will mean finding allies and cutting deals in Pakistan's rough-and-tumble politics — a task made even more difficult by Khan's first address to the nation on Thursday in which he took an uncompromising stand against a culture of corruption and big money.
Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, won 116 of 269 contested seats in the National Assembly, while his nearest rival, Shahbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League, won 64 seats, the Election Commission said after two days of tedious vote-counting from Wednesday's balloting.
CBS looks into misconduct claims amid report on CEO Moonves
NEW YORK — CBS said Friday that independent members of its board of directors are investigating personal misconduct claims after reports that the company's chief executive, Les Moonves, was the subject of an upcoming New Yorker story detailing sexual misconduct allegations.
The media company said it takes all allegations of personal misconduct seriously. It said the independent directors are "investigating claims that violate the company's clear policies in that regard."
CBS's stock fell 6 percent — its worst one-day loss in nearly seven years — as the reports of the misconduct allegations began to circulate around noon Friday, triggering investor concerns Moonves might be forced to step down. The CBS chief has been a towering figure in television for decades, credited with turning around a network that had been mired for years at the bottom ratings.
Syrians celebrate retaking town near Israel-occupied Golan
QUNEITRA, Syria — Syrian officials on Friday celebrated the recapture of this symbolic southern town near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, raising a flag and playing the national anthem to mark the victory over the armed groups that controlled it for more than four years.
A picture of President Bashar Assad was hoisted on a partially destroyed monument in central Quneitra, where his father had raised the Syrian flag after Israel withdrew more than four decades ago.
Friday's ceremony was attended by hundreds of flag-waving residents from nearby villages, who sang the anthem, danced and cheered the Syrian army and affiliated militias.
Quneitra was abandoned after Israel destroyed it as it withdrew in 1974 following the Mideast war, although Israel continued to occupy the adjacent Golan Heights, seized in 1967. A cease-fire and a disengagement agreement have largely held along the demarcation lines for four decades.
Greek fire damages over 2,000 homes
MATI, Greece — More than 2,000 homes were damaged in this week's deadly wildfire near Athens and roughly a quarter of them will have to be demolished, Greek officials said Friday, revealing more about the disaster that has seen the government face mounting criticism.
As the death toll from the fire reached 86, the Infrastructure Ministry said it has inspected some 2,000 damaged homes in the fire-hit Rafina area, 18 miles east of the capital.
Houses considered permanently unsafe were being sprayed with a red X signs, as structural inspections by housing experts were being carried out in parallel with ongoing house searches by rescue crews looking for more victims.
NEWS SERVICES