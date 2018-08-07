Study: New issues for Zika moms’ kids
NEW YORK • One in every 7 babies born to U.S. mothers who were infected with Zika during pregnancy developed some kind of health problem, according to the first long-term look at those children.
Tuesday’s study focused on the children of women in Puerto Rico and other territories, where most of the U.S. cases were seen when the disease swept across the Americas more than two years ago.
Most people infected with Zika don’t get sick. But infection during pregnancy can lead to severe brain-related birth defects. Earlier studies focused on those birth defects.
15 states side with Nevada on execution
LAS VEGAS • Fifteen states are siding with Nevada in a state Supreme Court fight against drug companies suing to prevent the use of their products to execute a condemned inmate.
In what a national death penalty expert on Tuesday called a setup for a showdown, documents filed with the Nevada Supreme Court argue that drug company Alvogen’s effort to block the use of its sedative midazolam in the stalled execution of Scott Raymond Dozier in Nevada is part of a “guerrilla war against the death penalty.”
“The families of these victims deserve justice,” Arkansas’ state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement Tuesday.
‘Nation-state’ bill challenged in court
JERUSALEM • Israel’s Arab leaders filed a petition to the high court Tuesday against a controversial new “nation-state” law, adding to a deluge of opposition to the bill that critics brand an undemocratic betrayal of minority communities.
The petition argued that by declaring Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people alone, the law excludes the rights of its Arab citizens, who make up around 20 percent of the population.
The law was passed by Israel’s parliament late last month.
Russia threatens Georgia over NATO
MOSCOW • An attempt by NATO to incorporate the former Soviet republic of Georgia could trigger a new, “horrible” conflict, Russia’s prime minister said Tuesday in a stern warning to the West marking 10 years since the Russia-Georgia war.
Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with the Kommersant daily broadcast by Russian state television that NATO’s plans to eventually offer membership to Georgia are “absolutely irresponsible” and a “threat to peace.”
