Syrians march near Israel; attack kills 10
BEIRUT • Dozens of Syrians displaced by a government offensive marched toward the Israel-occupied Golan Heights in a rare peaceful protest Tuesday, shortly after a suspected Russian airstrike hit a school serving as a shelter in southwestern Syria, killing at least 10 people, according to activists.
The marchers waved white flags at Israeli soldiers as they walked toward the frontier in the Golan Heights, demanding protection from the relentless airstrikes, before they turned back.
The brief protest came as Syrian and Russian airstrikes have intensified in the Quneitra countryside and the southwestern Daraa province.
—
Group: Migrants left by Libya to die at sea
MADRID • A migrant aid group has accused Libya’s coast guard of abandoning three people in the Mediterranean Sea, including a woman and a toddler who died, after intercepting 160 Europe-bound migrants near Libyan shores.
Proactiva Open Arms, a Spanish rescue group, said it found one woman alive Tuesday and another dead, along with the body of a toddler, amid the drifting remains of a destroyed migrant boat some 80 nautical miles from the Libyan coast.
The organization posted images and videos of the wreckage and the dead bodies on social media.
—
Boat tours continue after lava injuries
HONOLULU • Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard’s revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.
The Coast Guard prohibits vessels from getting closer than 984 feet from where Kilauea volcano’s lava oozes into the sea. The agency had been allowing experienced boat operators to apply for a special license to get closer, up to 164 feet, but it stopped allowing those exceptions Monday morning.
—
May faces down second revolt
LONDON • British Prime Minister Theresa May faced down more rebellion Tuesday over her plans for the country’s exit from the European Union, as lawmakers narrowly rejected a measure that could have kept Britain in a customs union with the 28-nation bloc.
This time, it was pro-EU lawmakers from both May’s Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party who tried to derail the prime minister’s plans for post-Brexit trade relations with the EU.
