Saudi Arabia readies for pilgrimage
MECCA, Saudi Arabia • Saudi Arabia is preparing to host the annual hajj pilgrimage beginning Sunday, as over 2 million Muslim faithful are ready to take part in the ultraconservative kingdom.
The pilgrimage represents one of the five pillars of Islam and is required of all able-bodied Muslims once in their life.
The hajj offers pilgrims an opportunity to feel closer to God amid the Muslim world’s many challenges, including the threat of extremists in the Mideast after the Islamic State group was beaten back in Iraq and Syria and the plight of Myanmar’s Muslim Rohingya minority.
—
Right, left face off
in Seattle protests
SEATTLE • Right-wing demonstrators gathered Saturday in Seattle for a “Liberty or Death” rally that drew counter-protesters from the left while dozens of police kept the two sides separated.
The right-wing groups Washington 3 Percenters and Patriot Prayer rallied outside Seattle City Hall to protest an initiative that would raise the age in Washington for people buying semi-automatic rifles.
The left-wing groups Organized Workers for Labor Solidarity, Radical Women and the Freedom Socialist Party were rallying at the same site.
Three men were arrested, all for misdemeanor assault.
—
Neo-Nazis march in Berlin, under guard
BERLIN • Hundreds of neo-Nazis waving flags with the colors of the German Reich are marching through central Berlin, protected from counter-protesters by police in riot gear.
Police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said officers had to remove some left-wing demonstrators who had staged sit-down protests along the route of Saturday’s march.
—
U.K. suspect faces
attempted murder
LONDON • A driver whose car collided with several people before crashing outside Britain’s Parliament has been charged with attempted murder, police said Saturday
The Metropolitan Police force said Salih Khater, 29, faces two charges — trying to kill police officers, and trying to kill members of the public.
Three people were injured when Khater, a British citizen originally from Sudan, hit a group of cyclists before colliding with security outside Parliament on Tuesday.
news services