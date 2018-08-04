Turkey retaliates over U.S. sanctions
ISTANBUL • Turkey will freeze the assets of two U.S. officials in retaliation for U.S. sanctions against Turkey’s justice and interior ministers over the detention of an American pastor, Turkey’s president said Saturday in a move that appeared more symbolic than practical.
Speaking in Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey had been “patient” since the U.S. Treasury sanctions were imposed Wednesday, but ordered authorities to “freeze the assets of America’s justice and interior ministers in Turkey, if there are any.”
Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul mocked the sanctions against them this week, saying they have no assets in the U.S.
FDA: Almond Breeze contained cow’s milk
In the decades-long war over milk — with purveyors of cow juice on one side and the people who make an array of ecru-colored plant- and nut-based drinks on the other — this is as close to consorting with the enemy as it gets.
The manufacturer of Almond Breeze has announced a recall: Somehow, cow’s milk got into their almond milk.
The recall affects nearly 150,000 half-gallon cartons of Almond Breeze almond milk shipped to wholesalers in 28 states, according to the FDA.
Heat alerts issued for Portugal, Spain
BARCELONA, Spain • Residents and tourists in Portugal and Spain stayed in the shade or flocked to the beach Saturday as southern Europe sweltered in a heat wave that has produced near-record temperatures and threatens to stick around for days.
The extremely high temperatures, caused by an influx of hot air from Africa, were also carrying loads of dust from the Sahara Desert.
Portugal issued red health alerts for extreme heat for more than half the country, with thermometers approaching 114.8 degrees F.
18 killed in Siberian helicopter crash
MOSCOW • A helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff Saturday in Siberia, killing all 18 people aboard, mostly oil workers, authorities said.
The Interstate Aviation Committee, which oversees civil aviation in much of the former Soviet Union, said the Mi-8 helicopter collided with the load being carried by another helicopter. Both had taken off from the same pad.
