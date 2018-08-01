More than 1,000 Calif. homes torched
UPPER LAKE, Calif. • A massive wildfire in Northern California has torched more than 1,000 homes in and around the city of Redding, authorities said Wednesday as some evacuees were allowed to return home and new blazes exploded in what has become an endless summer of flame in the Golden State.
“Whatever resources are needed, we’re putting them there,” Gov. Jerry Brown said at a news conference. “We’re being surprised. Every year is teaching the fire authorities new lessons.”
Just a month into the budget year, the state has already spent more than one-quarter of its annual fire budget, at least $125 million.
—
Student charged in digital theft scheme
LOS ANGELEs • A Massachusetts college student who was named his high school’s valedictorian hacked into unsuspecting investors’ personal cellphones, email and social media accounts to steal at least $2 million in digital currency like Bitcoin, according to California prosecutors Wednesday.
Joel Ortiz was taken into custody July 12 at Los Angeles International Airport ahead of a flight to Boston, according to prosecutors. The 20-year-old faces more than two dozen charges including grand theft, identity theft and computer hacking, court documents show. He’s held on $1 million bail.
—
Fighters, victims of 1944 revolt honored
WARSAW, Poland • World War II veterans, Warsaw residents and Poland’s leaders stood at attention Wednesday as sirens wailed during anniversary ceremonies honoring the fighters and victims of the city’s ill-fated 1944 revolt against the Nazi occupation.
Warsaw traffic stopped for a remembrance as the sirens sounded at 5 p.m., the exact hour the revolt started 74 years ago.
Earlier in the day, President Andrzej Duda laid a wreath at a memorial in Wola district, where German forces killed tens of thousands of civilians in early August 1944, in retaliation for the revolt.
—
Bush doctor’s killing possibly revenge
HOUSTON • A man suspected of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush’s doctors may have been seeking revenge for his mother, who died on the doctor’s operating table more than 20 years ago, authorities said Wednesday.
Joseph James Pappas, 62, should be considered armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
news services