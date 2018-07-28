Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.