5 dead in apparent murder suicide
A gunman left a trail of five dead in a south Texas town on Friday evening, including at a nursing home and a victim’s residence.
Reports of gunfire around 7 p.m. led police to the Retama Manor Nursing Center in Robstown, west of Corpus Christi. Two men and a woman were found dead at the scene, authorities said.
Investigators believe the dead at the nursing home includes the shooter, city spokesman Herman Rodriguez told The Washington Post on Saturday.
Police later found two more bodies at a victim’s home.
—
Video shows officers shooting armed man
TOLEDO, Ohio • A police department has released a dashcam video that shows two officers fatally shooting an armed man who appeared to be walking away and within seconds of the officers confronting him.
The two veteran SWAT officers had been detailed Friday afternoon to find Lamar Richardson, 25, who had been identified as a suspect in a string of armed robberies over the last month.
Police Chief George Kral narrated the unedited video shown to the media Friday night and pointed out that Richardson, of Toledo, had pulled a handgun and then faced the officers. The video then shows Richardson, gun in hand, turning and taking a few steps before being shot.
—
3 dead in quake on island near Bali
JAKARTA, Indonesia • A magnitude 6.4 earthquake early Sunday killed at least three people and injured a dozen others on Indonesia’s Lombok Island, a tourist destination near Bali.
The quake damaged dozens of single-story houses and taller buildings and was felt in a wider area, including in Bali, where no damage or casualties were reported. The deaths were caused by falling slabs of concrete.
—
Spain rescues nearly 1,000 migrants
MADRID • Spain’s maritime rescue service says it has saved nearly 1,000 migrants attempting the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean to Europe from North Africa over the last two days.
The service says it pulled 206 people from 10 different boats Saturday morning, after rescuing 774 migrants traveling in 52 boats Friday.
A crackdown by Libyan authorities has made it harder for migrants to reach Italy.
news services