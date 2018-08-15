IS bomber targets students, killing 48
KABUL, Afghanistan • A suicide bomber struck a private education center in a Shiite neighborhood of Kabul on Wednesday where high school graduates were preparing for university entrance exams, killing 48 young men and women and leaving devastation and tragedy.
The bombing, blamed on the Islamic State group, was the latest assault on Afghanistan’s Shiite community, which has increasingly been targeted by Sunni extremists who consider Shiites heretics.
The attack comes amid a particularly bloody week in Afghanistan that has seen Taliban attacks kill scores of Afghan troops and civilians.
Swimmer wounded in shark attack
TRURO, Mass. • A man swimming off Cape Cod was attacked by a shark on Wednesday, the first shark attack on a human on the popular summer tourist destination since 2012.
The victim was a 61-year-old man, who suffered puncture wounds to his torso and legs, said Gary Sharpless, assistant harbormaster in Truro. The attack happened around 4 p.m. at Long Nook Beach in Truro, on the Atlantic side of the peninsula.
The man was flown to a hospital for treatment. Truro fire chief Timothy Collins said the victim was “conscious and talking.”
“We’re hoping for the best,” he told the Cape Cod Times.
Fingerpointing in fatal bridge collapse
GENOA, Italy • As more bodies were pulled Wednesday from a mountain of jagged concrete and twisted steel left by a highway bridge collapse that killed 39, prosecutors focused on possible design flaws and maintenance of the busy span, and politicians squabbled over blame.
As a second night descended on the site where part of the Morandi Bridge plunged some 150 feet, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini declined to say how many people might still be buried in the debris where about 1,000 rescue workers searched for victims.
U.S.: Iraqi refugee part of terror group
SACRAMENTO, Calif. • A refugee from Iraq was arrested Wednesday in Northern California on a warrant alleging that he killed an Iraqi policeman while fighting for the Islamic State organization.
Omar Abdulsattar Ameen, 45, and other members of IS killed the officer after the town of Rawah fell to IS in June 2014, documents say.
He was arrested by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force at a Sacramento apartment building based on a warrant issued in May.
