Minneapolis to spend $6.4M to recruit more police officers
MINNEAPOLIS • Minneapolis is planning to spend $6.4 million to hire dozens of police officers, at a time when some City Council members and activist groups have been advocating to replace the police department following George Floyd’s death.
The City Council voted unanimously Friday to approve the additional funding that police requested. The department says it only has 638 officers available to work — roughly 200 fewer than usual. An unprecedented number of officers quit or went on extended medical leave after Floyd’s death and the unrest that followed, which included the burning of a police precinct.
With new recruit classes, the city anticipates it will have 674 officers available at the end of the year, with another 28 in the hiring process, the Star Tribune reported.
Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck even as he said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests and led to a nationwide reckoning on race. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter and is scheduled for trial March 8. Three other former officers are charged with aiding and abetting, and are scheduled for trial in August.
Florida flags set to fly at half-staff for Parkland anniversary
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Sunday and state flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in memory of the 17 people who were killed in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School three years ago.
On Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman shot and killed 17 students and staff at the high school in Parkland, and 17 others were injured in one of the worst school shootings in the United States.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day proclamation issued on Friday starts by naming those killed three years ago: “WHEREAS, our state and nation continue to mourn and will always remember the lives of Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.”
Alex Trebek’s final ‘Jeopardy!’ champion dies at age 24
Brayden Smith, the last person to win Jeopardy! before longtime host Alex Trebek’s death, died at the age of 24.
The cause of Smith’s death is unclear. Smith’s mother, Debbie Smith, announced her son’s death Friday on Twitter, saying the family is “heartbroken” but that they are “so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream” on Jeopardy!.
“The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed,” the game show’s Twitter account said in response to Debbie Smith’s post.
Smith’s five-game championship run was filmed in October 2020. Trebek, who hosted the popular show for more than three decades, died the following month at the age of 80 after battling cancer.
Judd describes how she ‘nearly lost’ her leg in Congo
NEW YORK • Ashley Judd has recounted a painful ordeal she believes almost cost her leg after tripping in a Congolese rainforest and having to be evacuated by motorbike.
In one of two Instagram Live videos hosted Friday by New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, the actor said she was stuck on the ground for five hours with a “badly misshapen leg,” biting a stick because of pain, and “howling like a wild animal.”
Judd was injured when she and researchers were up early in a rainforest looking for bonobos when she tripped over a log and the fall shattered her tibia. She was carried out the rainforest in a hammock and back to camp.
Then she was evacuated by motorbike, with a driver steering and another man “holding the top part of my shattered tibia together.” That trip lasted six hours.
She described it as a “catastrophic accident” and added that she “nearly lost my leg.”
