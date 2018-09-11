S. African leader: Land reform plan fair
JOHANNESBURG • Relax.
That’s the message South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has for anyone fretting about the nation’s plans for land reform, which drew a critical tweet from President Donald Trump last month.
The government won’t allow “land grabs,” and land redistribution designed to address racial inequities will be orderly, Ramaphosa said Tuesday in remarks to Parliament.
He also said he doesn’t expect South Africa to be targeted by sanctions as it legally pursues land reform. Some South Africans have speculated that the United States might impose sanctions similar to those against neighboring Zimbabwe, where violent land seizures occurred years ago.
“Just relax,” Ramaphosa said. “This process will end up very well.”
—
Pope to meet U.S. bishops over scandal
VATICAN CITY • With the Catholic Church in crisis once again over clerical sex abuse and cover-up, Pope Francis will meet Thursday with U.S. cardinals and bishops who are demanding to know how one of their own was able to climb the clerical ranks despite allegations that he slept with seminarians.
The Vatican said Tuesday that the U.S. delegation would be headed by Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and also include Francis’ top sex abuse adviser, Cardinal Sean O’Malley.
DiNardo has said he wants Francis to authorize a full-fledged Vatican investigation into ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was removed as cardinal in July after a credible accusation that he groped a teenager.
—
Elizabeth Smart
outraged by release
SALT LAKE CITY • A woman convicted of helping a former street preacher kidnap Elizabeth Smart in 2002 will be freed from prison more than five years earlier than expected, a surprise decision that Smart called “incomprehensible” on Tuesday.
Wanda Barzee, 72, will be released Sept. 19 after the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole determined it had miscalculated the time she was required to serve in prison, board spokesman Greg Johnson said.
Barzee pleaded guilty to kidnapping Smart and helping keep her captive for nine months before the then-teenager was found and rescued.
Smart, now 30, said in a statement she was “surprised and disappointed” to learn that Barzee will be freed next week. She said she’s exploring her options and plans to speak publicly in the coming days.
