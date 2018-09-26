U.N. court asked to probe Venezuela
UNITED NATIONS • Six nations made the unprecedented move Wednesday of asking the U.N.’s International Criminal Court to investigate Venezuela for possible crimes against humanity, even as President Nicolas Maduro made an unexpected trip to the world body’s headquarters to deliver a nearly hourlong speech declaring his nation “will never give in.”
Maduro’s speech at the General Assembly gathering of world leaders came hours after Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Paraguay and Canada formally asked the ICC to investigate Venezuela on a range of possible charges, from murder to torture and crimes against humanity.
Bill would set airline
seat size minimum
The House voted Wednesday to direct the federal government to set a minimum size for airline seats, bar passengers from being kicked off overbooked planes, and consider whether to restrict animals on planes.
Those and other passenger-related provisions were included in a bill to authorize Federal Aviation Administration programs for five years.
The FAA bill is also notable for what is not included.
Lawmakers abandoned a plan backed by airlines to privatize the nation’s air-traffic-control system.
Poisoning suspect may have high rank
MOSCOW • An investigative group in Britain said Wednesday that it has identified one of the two suspects in the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in the U.K. as a highly decorated colonel in the Russian military intelligence agency GRU.
The group, Bellingcat, said the suspect, whose passport name was Ruslan Boshirov, is in fact Col. Anatoliy Chepiga, who in 2014 was awarded Russia’s highest medal, the Hero of Russia.
But beyond a photo from Chepiga’s 2003 passport file resembling Boshirov, the report didn’t contain further proof that Boshirov and Chepiga are the same person.
Man executed for killing ex-roommate
HUNTSVILLE, Texas • A Texas inmate who taunted a jury to sentence him to death was executed Wednesday evening for torturing and drowning an East Texas woman in his bathtub and then stuffing her body into a barrel.
Troy Clark was condemned for the May 1998 slaying of a former roommate, Christina Muse of Tyler. Authorities said that Clark, a drug dealer, had worried that Muse would snitch on him.
“I’m not the one who killed Christina,” he said. “But, hey, whatever makes you happy.”
