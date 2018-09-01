California approves
passing on fire costs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. • The California Legislature voted Friday to allow power companies to raise electric bills to cover the cost of lawsuits from last year’s deadly wildfires amid fears that Pacific Gas & Electric, would otherwise face financial ruin.
The measure is part of a wide-ranging plan to reduce the threat of wildfires, which have killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes in recent years.
Consumer advocates and large energy users blasted legislation they say is a bailout for PG&E, which expects to pay billions of dollars due to fires started by the company’s equipment in Northern California last year.
The company would be allowed to charge their customers even if the fires are linked to mismanagement by the company.
Brazil split over barred candidacy
SAO PAULO • Brazil’s main leftist party said Saturday it’s sticking with former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as its presidential candidate even though the electoral court has thrown him off the ballot for an election just five weeks away.
Da Silva’s vice presidential running mate, former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad said the Workers Party will continue pushing to somehow get da Silva, 72, who easily leads in the polls, back on the ballot.
The electoral court voted 6-1 early Saturday to reject da Silva’s candidacy because of a corruption conviction that has been upheld on appeal.
1 dead, 7 wounded in nightclub shooting
CLEVELAND • Police say a 28-year-old woman has been fatally shot and seven men wounded during an event featuring local rap artists at a Cleveland nightclub.
A Cleveland police spokeswoman says officers were called to Club X-Rated, near downtown, around 1 a.m. Saturday and found the woman at the back of the bar with a gunshot wound to the head. She died at a hospital.
Police earlier reported her age as 31.
The spokesman says a fight broke out inside the club leading to gunfire. The fight then spilled outside and more shots were fired.
Six of the men, ranging in age from 19 to 53, were treated for gunshot wounds at local hospitals. A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest, arm and hand and is hospitalized.
No suspects have been arrested.
news services