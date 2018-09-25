Labour vows to reject Brexit deal
LONDON • Britain’s main opposition Labour Party announced Tuesday it will reject Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed divorce deal with the European Union if it comes to a vote in Parliament and might even support a new referendum.
The party’s chief Brexit spokesman accused May’s government of offering the country a choice between “really bad and even worse.”
If Britain and the EU agree on a deal, it must be approved by the British and European parliaments before Britain leaves. The math on the U.K. vote looks ominous for May’s government, which lacks an overall majority.
—
Light sentence leads to push for ouster
ANCHORAGE, Alaska • A man drove an Alaska Native woman to a dark street, said he would kill her and choked her until she blacked out.
He then masturbated on her face. Originally charged with kidnapping, Justin Schneider, 34, pleaded guilty to a single count of felony assault in a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced last week to two years in prison with one year suspended. Having already spent a year in home confinement, he stepped out of the courtroom with no more time to serve.
Advocates are pushing to oust Superior Court Judge Michael Corey in November when he faces a vote to keep him on the bench.
—
Woman says ex pressed for baby
FARGO, N.D. • A North Dakota woman convicted of killing her pregnant neighbor by cutting the baby from her womb testified Tuesday that her boyfriend had pressured her to “produce a baby” after figuring out she had lied about being pregnant.
Brooke Crews told the court that she had concocted a phony pregnancy to keep from losing William Hoehn, who is on trial for conspiracy in the August 2017 death of Savanna Greywind. Hoehn has admitted helping to cover up the crime but says he didn’t know that Crews had planned to kill Greywind and take her baby. Crews pleaded guilty to murder and is serving life in prison.
—
Swedish PM loses confidence vote
STOCKHOLM • Sweden’s prime minister lost a vote of confidence in parliament on Tuesday after an election this month stripped him of his majority.
Stefan Lofven, the leader of the Social Democratic Party who has been prime minister for four years, will continue as a caretaker until a new government can be formed that has the command of the national parliament.
news services