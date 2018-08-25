7 arrested in protest over removed statue
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. • Seven people were arrested Saturday at a rally calling for a century-old Confederate statue at the University of North Carolina to be returned after it was yanked down five days ago.
About a dozen people carrying Confederate flags were met by dozens of protesters that don’t want the memorial known as “Silent Sam” to return to the campus in Chapel Hill.
TV and videos posted to social media showed several punches thrown and at least one man handcuffed after he tried to burn a Confederate flag taken from another man’s hands.
—
Tourist bus crashes in Bulgaria; 16 dead
SOFIA, Bulgaria • Bulgarian authorities say a tourist bus flipped over on a highway near Sofia, the capital, killing at least 16 people and leaving 26 injured.
Police said a bus carrying tourists on a weekend trip to a nearby resort overturned and then fell down a side road 66 feet below the highway. The accident happened at 5:10 p.m. Saturday about 12 miles north of Sofia.
—
Neo-Nazis rally in Swedish capital
STOCKHOLM • More than 200 supporters of the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement staged a rally in Stockholm, chanting slogans and waving the group’s green-and-white flags.
A six-hour rally was approved by Swedish police, who deployed a strong security presence around Stockholm’s Kungsholmstorg Square.
But after just a few hours, the crowds wilted and a march was canceled.
The neo-Nazi group is anti-European Union, anti-gay and anti-immigration. The rally took place ahead of Sweden’s Sept. 9 general election.
—
2 who got Ebola treatment recover
KINSHASA, Congo • Congo’s health ministry says two of the first 10 people to receive an experimental treatment for the Ebola virus in the latest outbreak have recovered, and monitoring could show what role the treatment played.
The head of the World Health Organization on Saturday congratulated Congo’s government for making several experimental treatments available in this Ebola outbreak, calling it “a global first, and a ray of hope for people with the disease.”
news services