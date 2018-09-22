Mormon church abuse cases settled
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. • Four Native Americans who claimed they were sexually abused while enrolled in a now-defunct Mormon church foster program decades ago filed paperwork to dismiss their cases after reaching financial settlements, a lawyer said.
Allegations have been made against the church by more than a dozen tribal members from the Navajo Nation and Crow Tribe of Montana.
Four cases recently were settled, three were settled last year and others reached agreements out of court. One case remains in Washington state.
—
Italy extends time for vaccine proof
ROME • Italian parents have more time before having to produce proof to schools that their children have received mandatory vaccinations.
The Italian Senate has extended until March a requirement families provide vaccination documents so their children can attend nursery school or kindergarten.
Italy reported nearly 5,000 cases of measles in 2017, a nearly sixfold increase that has been blamed on the country’s highly politicized debate over vaccines.
—
Russia: No ‘2nd-tier status’ on moon
MOSCOW • Russia’s space agency chief said Saturday that it wouldn’t accept a second-tier role in a NASA-led plan to build an outpost near the moon, but Roscosmos spokesman quickly clarified that Russia is still staying in the project.
Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that Russia wouldn’t be reduced to a junior partner in the NASA-led project to build the lunar orbital platform called the Gateway in the 2020s.
—
Ross to be deposed over census question
WASHINGTON • A federal judge ordered U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to sit for a deposition in a lawsuit challenging Ross’ addition of a question about citizenship to the U.S. census, in an opinion filed on Friday.
The government had sought to shield Ross from answering questions about his decision to ask U.S. residents filling out the census questionnaire about their citizenship, a decision that attorneys general from 17 states and the District of Columbia say discriminates against predominantly immigrant communities.
