Officer in killing also shot a man in 2017
DALLAS • Court documents show the police officer involved in the fatal shooting of a black man on Thursday also shot a man during a confrontation in 2017.
An affidavit says that Officer Amber Guyger shot and wounded Uvaldo Perez on May 12, 2017, after a struggle that resulted in Perez taking her Taser.
Police named Guyger Saturday as the off-duty officer who shot and killed Botham Jean Thursday night after she says that she mistakenly went to the wrong apartment and encountered him.
—
Confederate statue protest nets arrests
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. • Eight people were arrested Saturday following another protest over the toppling of a Confederate monument at the University of North Carolina.
The university confirmed the evening arrests in a statement. Officials did not immediately say who was arrested or what charges were being filed.
The memorial known as “Silent Sam” was toppled Aug. 20 by protesters who called it a symbol of racist heritage.
—
Egypt court sends 75 to death over sit-in
CAIRO • An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced 75 people to death, including top leaders of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in protest by Islamists that was broken up by security forces in an operation that left hundreds dead.
In a case involving 739 defendants on charges ranging from murder to damaging property, the court sentenced to life in prison the head of the Brotherhood, Mohammed Badie, and 46 others.
Mahmoud Abu Zaid, a photojournalist known as “Shawkan” whose detention has been decried by rights groups at home and abroad, received five years in prison. He was detained in August 2013, meaning that he should walk free within days for time served.
—
Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire
SAN FRANCISCO • The New York Times reported Jack Ma, the co-founder and executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group, is retiring.
The Times said that in an interview, Ma said he planned to step down as executive chairman on Monday to pursue philanthropy in education. He will remain on Alibaba’s board of directors.
NEWS SERVICES