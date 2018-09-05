Quake hits Japan; at least 20 injured
TOKYO • A powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido early Thursday, triggering landslides as well as causing the loss of power at nearly all of 3 million households and a nuclear power plant to go on a backup generator.
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck southern Hokkaido at 3:08 a.m. Thursday (12:08 p.m. MDT Wednesday), officials said.
The quake’s epicenter was east of the city of Tomakomai. It also struck the city of Sapporo, with a population of 1.9 million.
—
Weakening Gordon spreads rain inland
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. • Blamed for the death of a Florida baby and intense wind and rain that pummeled parts of the Gulf of Mexico coast, Tropical Depression Gordon weakened Wednesday but still spread bands of heavy rains across a swath of the South.
It promised more of the same on a forecast track expected to take it into Arkansas, which was forecast to get heavy rain. By Saturday, what’s left of the storm was forecast to hook to the north, then northeast on a path toward the Great Lakes.
National Weather Service offices said Gordon’s remnants could add to the rain caused by a frontal boundary already causing heavy rains in parts of the Midwest.
—
Charges sought against Brazil leader
RIO DE JANEIRO • Brazil’s federal police are asking that corruption charges be brought against President Michel Temer, which could lead to his suspension from office.
Temer has survived two previous attempts to charge him. A federal police report says it has evidence the unpopular leader received bribes from construction giant Odebrecht, which is at the heart of a regional corruption scandal.
—
Opioid maker to pay for work on antidote
A company whose prescription opioid marketing practices are being blamed for sparking the addiction and overdose crisis says it’s helping to fund an effort to make a lower-cost overdose antidote.
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma announced Wednesday that it’s making a $3.4 million grant to Harm Reduction Therapeutics, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit, to help develop a low-cost naloxone nasal spray.
The announcement comes as lawsuits from local governments blaming Purdue and other drug companies for deceptive marketing to encourage heavy prescribing.
news services