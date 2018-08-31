U.S. ends funding for Palestinians
WASHINGTON • The United States is ending its decades of funding for the U.N. agency that helps Palestinian refugees, the State Department announced Friday, a week after slashing bilateral U.S. aid for projects in the West Bank and Gaza.
The U.S. supplies nearly 30 percent of the total budget of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency and had been demanding reforms in the way it is run. The decision cuts nearly $300 million of planned support.
It comes as President Trump’s point men Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt prepare for rollout of an as-yet-unclear peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians.
Bus crash prompts negligence claims
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. • A California-based trucking company and one of its drivers were accused of negligence Friday in a pair of lawsuits as investigators sorted through the wreckage from a deadly bus crash on a New Mexico highway. Eight people were killed and 25 injured, including three young children.
The Greyhound bus carrying nearly 50 people was headed west along I-40 on Thursday when a semitrailer going in the opposite direction lost the tread on its left front tire and crossed a median, smashing into the bus.
Five arrested on firearms charges
SANTA FE, N.M. • The FBI Friday arrested five former residents of a compound in New Mexico on firearms and conspiracy charges as local prosecutors dropped charges in the death of a 3-year-old boy at the property.
Taos County DA Donald Gallegos said his office will now seek grand jury indictments involving the death. He said seeking indictments will allow more time to gather and analyze evidence.
Ukraine separatists say leader killed
MOSCOW • A blast in a cafe in eastern Ukraine on Friday killed the most prominent leader of the Russia-backed separatists who have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014, rebel officials said.
The death of Alexander Zakharchenko, prime minister of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, underlined the dismal prospects for resolving the conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people.
Rebel and Russian authorities blamed the Ukrainian government, with some suggesting that the U.S. had a role, while a top Ukrainian security official said the blast was likely the result of the separatists’ factional infighting or an operation by Russian special forces.
