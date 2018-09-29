Two Miss. officers slain; suspect held
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. • Two police officers were shot and killed following an early Saturday confrontation in Mississippi, authorities said.
Warren Strain of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said at a news conference that the officers were called to a house in the city of Brookhaven at about 5 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
Amid an exchange of gunfire, both officers were “mortally wounded” and then pronounced dead at a local hospital, Strain said.
Authorities said both officers were wearing protective vests. A suspect was wounded iand taken for treatment to a hospital in Jackson.
—
Pope: ‘Devil’ is
attacking church
VATICAN CITY • Pope Francis asked Saturday for daily prayers to protect the Catholic Church from what he says are “attacks by the devil,” in his latest response to the clerical sex abuse and cover-up scandal roiling his papacy.
The Vatican said Francis had asked for Catholics worldwide to unite and pray each day during October “to protect the church from the devil, who is always looking to divide us from God and from one another.”
The Vatican wouldn’t say if Francis was referring to Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, who has thrown the papacy into turmoil by accusing Francis of rehabilitating ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick from sanctions imposed over reports he slept with seminarians.
—
Calif. bans gun sales to people under 21
SACRAMENTO, Calif. • Most people under 21 won’t be able to buy guns in California starting next year under a law Gov. Jerry Brown announced signing Friday.
It will prevent people under 21 from buying rifles and other types of guns. State law already bans people under 21 from buying handguns.
The new law exempts law enforcement, military and people with hunting licenses.
—
Volcano spews ash on Mexico City
MEXICO CITY • Ash spewing from the Popocatepetl volcano has reached the southern neighborhoods of Mexico’s capital.
The National Center for Disaster Prevention warned Mexicans on Saturday to stay away from the volcano after activity picked up in the crater and it registered 183 emissions of gas and ash over 24 hours.
news services