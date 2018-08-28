Man defies court to sell 3D-printed guns
AUSTIN, Texas • The owner of a Texas company that makes untraceable 3D-printed guns said Tuesday he has begun selling the blueprints through his website to anyone who wants to make one, despite a federal court order barring him from posting the plans online.
Cody Wilson said at a news conference that he started selling the plans Tuesday morning and that he had already received nearly 400 orders. He said he’ll sell the plans for as little as a penny to anyone in the U.S. who wants them.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik in Seattle blocked Wilson from posting the blueprints online, saying, “It is the untraceable and undetectable nature of these small firearms that poses a unique danger.”
U.N.: War crimes by all parties in Yemen
GENEVA • U.N. human rights experts said Tuesday the governments of Yemen, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia may have been responsible for war crimes since Yemen’s conflict intensified 3½ years ago, including rape, torture, arbitrary detention and use of child soldiers.
Their report, the first since being mandated to investigate by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council nearly a year ago, is increasing international pressure on the Saudis’ Western-backed coalition that already has been widely condemned for airstrikes on civilians.
Man bought guns
with record of illness
BALTIMOre • The young man who opened fire at a Florida videogame tournament had shown abundant signs he was struggling with a mental disorder: He was prescribed an anti-psychotic drug as an adolescent and had been hospitalized at least twice for mental illness.
Yet David Katz landed at the foggy intersection of America’s mental health and legal systems when it came to buying the two handguns he carried during the attack, which killed two people and wounded 10 others Sunday in Jacksonville.
Board wants probe led by parishioners
A committee created by the Catholic Church specifically to prevent sexual misconduct by clergy Tuesday issued a damning assessment of the failings to stem the abuse, calling it an “evil” caused by “a loss of moral leadership.”
The National Review Board called for an investigation led by parishioners, saying a new wave of abuse scandals point to a “systematic problem” and that the bishops themselves can’t be trusted to lead an investigation.
