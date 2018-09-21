Woman stabs five, including newborns
NEW YORK • A woman stabbed five people — including three newborn babies — and then slashed her wrist early Friday inside a New York City home being used as an unlicensed neighborhood nursery for new mothers and their children, authorities said.
All of the victims in the attack, which happened before 4 a.m., were hospitalized but expected to survive.
The 52-year-old suspect — an employee at the nursery — was taken into police custody and was being treated for her wounds and undergoing a psychiatric examination.
No immediate charges were filed, and police said the motive was under investigation.
—
Russia looms over pope’s trip to Baltics
VATICAN CITY • Pope Francis is heading to the Baltic countries this weekend amid renewed alarm about Russia’s intentions in the region it twice occupied for decades.
Francis’ 25th foreign visit comes a quarter of a century after St. John Paul II made the first papal visit to the former Soviet Union and cheered as Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia emerged from five decades of Soviet-imposed religious repression and state-sponsored atheism.
Hopes were high back in 1993 — the last Russian troops had withdrawn from Lithuania just days before John Paul arrived. There is no such optimism for Francis’ Sept. 22-25 visit.
The three countries, which each have ethnic Russian minorities, are sounding alarms about Moscow’s military maneuvers in the Baltic Sea area following Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and its support of separatists fighting the Ukrainian government in eastern Ukraine.
—
Duda says Trump didn’t disrespect him
WARSAW, Poland • Poland’s president is fighting back against criticism at home over a photo posted by Donald Trump that some say shows the Polish leader in a subservient role during a White House visit.
Trump tweeted photos of himself with President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday, including one of them signing a strategic cooperation agreement in which Trump is sitting at his desk and Duda is standing.
Both leaders look into the camera, Trump with a stern look on his face and Duda grinning.
Critics of Duda, a conservative, have accused him of allowing himself and Poland to be dishonored, even humiliated. Some have reposted the photo with one of Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sitting together at a table as they signed a memorandum in June.
news services