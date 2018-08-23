2nd man convicted in 2013 student killing
CHICAGO • A jury has found a second suspect guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the killing of a 15-year-old high school honor student whose death in 2013 became a symbol of Chicago’s random gun violence.
The jury concluded Micheail Ward, who was 18 at the time, was guilty of firing the fatal shot that struck Hadiya Pendleton in the back. On Wednesday, a separate jury found the man accused of driving the getaway car, Kenneth Williams, guilty of first degree murder as well.
During the trial, jurors watched a video in which Ward confessed to killing the teenager a little more than a week after she returned from Washington, where she performed as a majorette at President Obama’s inauguration.
—
No terror tie seen
in double murder
TRAPPES, France • A man with severe psychiatric problems killed his mother and sister and seriously injured another woman in a knife attack Thursday in a town near Paris, officials said.
French police shot and killed the man soon after.
The Islamic State group, which has a history of opportunistic claims, swiftly claimed responsibility.
French authorities weren’t currently treating the morning knife attack in Trappes, west of Paris, as a terrorism case.
—
Woman temporarily out of Iranian prison
LONDON • British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe left an Iranian prison for a three-day furlough Thursday — a breakthrough in the case that her family hopes will lead to permanent freedom.
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt welcomed her temporary release and called on Iranian authorities “to capitalize on the goodwill from today’s announcement by going the whole way and releasing Nazanin and allowing her to go back to her family and come back to the UK.”
Iranian authorities accuse her of plotting against the government.
—
Lennon killer denied parole for 10th time
ALBANY, N.Y. • John Lennon’s killer has been denied parole for a 10th time and will remain behind bars for at least two more years.
Mark David Chapman appeared before New York’s parole board Wednesday.
Chapman, 63, shot and killed the former Beatle outside Lennon’s Manhattan apartment on Dec. 8, 1980. He is serving 20 years to life in the Wende Correctional Facility in western New York.
news services