Dallas officer fatally shoots her neighbor
DALLAS • A white police officer who said she mistook a black neighbor’s apartment for her own fatally shot that person, and authorities are seeking manslaughter charges, police said Friday.
It was not clear what the officer may have said to Botham Jean, 26, after entering his home Thursday, but investigators decided to pursue a manslaughter case.
It was also unclear if the officer was in custody, and her name was not released by police.
—
McCarrick complaint received in 2000
VATICAN CITY • A 2006 letter from a top Vatican official confirms the Holy See received information in 2000 about the sexual misconduct of now-resigned U.S. cardinal Theodore McCarrick, lending credibility to bombshell accusations of a cover-up at the highest echelons of the Catholic Church.
Catholic News Service, the news agency of the U.S. bishops’ conference, published the letter Friday from then-Archbishop Leonardo Sandri to the Rev. Boniface Ramsay, a New York priest who made the allegation.
Ramsay informed the Vatican in a November 2000 letter about then Cardinal McCarrick’s misconduct with seminarians from Seton Hall University’s Immaculate Conception Seminary.
—
Police: Gun jammed during rampage
CINCINNATI • The shooter who killed three people in a Cincinnati office high-rise once acted disoriented after being fired four years ago in South Carolina, and he filed a recent lawsuit a judge in June said “borders on delusional.”
Authorities Friday said they have not figured out why Omar Enrique Santa Perez opened fire inside the lobby of a building where he never worked or had a known connection. Santa Perez bought the 9mm handgun legally about a month ago before randomly shooting at workers Thursday.
Security footage showed him firing while carrying hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Police later found his gun had jammed during the four-minute rampage.
—
Florence still a threat
MIAMI • Florence could cause dangerous surf and rip currents along parts of the U.S. East Coast this weekend as the storm swirls across the Atlantic, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.
Though weakened to a tropical storm, Florence was expected to regain hurricane strength as it neared Bermuda on Friday.
Forecasters said it was too soon to tell where the storm would go.
