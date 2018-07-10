Medical marijuana sees Okla. pushback
OKLAHOMA CITY • Oklahoma pushed ahead with emergency rules Tuesday aimed at fast-tracking operations of the medical marijuana industry, but not before concerned health officials tacked on requirements that cannabis advocates say will only slow things down.
The state Board of Health narrowly voted to prohibit the sale of smokable marijuana and require that dispensaries must have a pharmacist on staff.
The board’s own attorney advised against the additions, and the changes rankled medical marijuana proponents who accused the board of defying the will of the people.
“The people were clear. They wanted to be able to smoke medical marijuana,” said former state Sen. Connie Johnson, a longtime advocate for legalized marijuana. “This flies in the face of what the people wanted.”
—
Report blasts Ga. solitary confinement
ATLANTA • Georgia’s most restrictive solitary confinement facility deprives prisoners of basic human needs and risks causing them psychological harm, according to an expert report filed in federal court.
The report was filed under seal as part of an ongoing challenge to the conditions in the Special Management Unit of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
The unit “so severely and completely deprives prisoners of meaningful social contact and positive environmental stimulation that it puts them at significant risk of very serious psychological harm,” University of California, Santa Cruz psychology professor Craig Haney wrote.
“That psychological harm may be irreversible and even fatal.”
—
U.N. tallies latest South Sudan abuses
JOHANNESBURG • South Sudan government troops and allied fighters killed at least 232 civilians in a five-week period this year, hanging some people from trees and burning others alive, according to a United Nations report released Tuesday.
The report is the latest snapshot of the widespread atrocities committed in the world’s youngest nation over its five-year civil war. It says the “deliberate, ruthless” attacks may amount to war crimes.
Human rights monitors for the U.N. found that at least 120 women and girls were raped or gang-raped between April 16 and May 24.
The rape victims included children as young as 4, and some sexual assault targets were shot dead for resisting, the U.N. monitors reported.
NEWS SERVICES