Syrian flag raised over cradle of revolt
BEIRUT • For the first time in more than seven years, the Syrian government raised its flag Thursday over Daraa, the first city to revolt against President Bashar Assad in 2011 and plunge the country into its calamitous civil war.
The display is laden with symbolism as the government moves to stamp out the last of the uprising against Assad who has ruled with an iron fist over Syria for 18 years.
Officials hoisted the two-star flag over the rubble of the city’s main square, allowing it to wave in sight of the shell of the Omari Mosque where protesters first gathered in demonstrations demanding reforms in spring 2011.
Areas targeted for fentanyl crackdown
CONCORD, N.H. • Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday ordered federal prosecutors in 10 areas that have been especially hard-hit by overdose deaths from fentanyl to bring drug charges against anyone suspected of dealing the synthetic opioid, regardless of quantity.
An additional prosecutor will be sent to each of the areas in Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, California, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire, Sessions said.
According to the CDC, more than 42,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses in 2016.
U.S. judge refuses
to halt extradition
CHICAGO • A former Lithuanian lawmaker appeared close to fainting in a Chicago federal courtroom Thursday as a judge refused to halt her extradition to her homeland, where she faces charges stemming from her claims about the existence of a ring of influential pedophiles.
Lawyers for Neringa Venckiene, 47, said they would immediately appeal the decision to the 7th U.S. District Court of Appeals. That likely means Venckiene won’t be forced on a plane back to Lithuania for at least several weeks.
Italy forces new migrant standoff
ROME • Italy’s hard-line interior minister refused Thursday to let 67 migrants disembark from an Italian coast guard ship until an investigation determines whether any of them had violently threatened their rescuers to prevent being returned to Libya.
The Diciotti ship pulled into the port of Trapani after taking on board the migrants from an Italian-flagged oil rig supply tug that rescued them Sunday in off the coast of Libya. The dispute over what transpired next has turned into the latest standoff since Italy’s anti-migrant government took power last month.
