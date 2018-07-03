Citizenship query challenge advances
NEW YORK • A federal judge ruled Tuesday that a legal challenge to the 2020 census can go forward, saying there was an appearance of “bad faith” behind the Trump administration’s disputed decision to add a question about citizenship.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman made the ruling at a hearing in federal court in Manhattan after citing contradictory statements by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross about the rationale for a plan to send a census form to every household that asks people to specify whether they are U.S. citizens.
—
Suspect: Plan was to kill all in newsroom
BALTIMORE • A man charged with gunning down five people at a Maryland newspaper sent three letters on the day of the attack, police said, including one that said he was on his way to the Capital Gazette newsroom with the aim “of killing every person present.”
Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, a spokeswoman for Anne Arundel County police, said the letters were received Monday. They were mailed to an attorney for The Capital newspaper, a retired judge of the Maryland Court of Special Appeals and a Baltimore judge.
The letter Jarrod Ramos sent to the Annapolis newspaper’s Baltimore-based lawyer was written to resemble a legal motion for reconsideration of his unsuccessful 2012 defamation lawsuit against the paper.
—
2 plead no contest in 2016 warehouse fire
OAKLAND, Calif. • Two men charged in a California warehouse fire that killed 36 people agreed to a plea deal Tuesday during an emotional hearing.
Under the plea agreement, Derick Almena and Max Harris each pleaded no contest to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter involving the 2016 blaze at a dilapidated Oakland warehouse known as the “Ghost Ship” during an unlicensed concert.
Almena could be sentenced to nine years in prison and Harris six years when a judge sentences them next month.
—
Syrian rebels in surrender talks
BEIRUT • Syrian rebels said Tuesday that they are taking part in a new round of surrender talks in the country’s southwest after an escalating military campaign displaced more than a quarter of a million people in just two weeks.
Backed by Russia and Iran, the long-heralded offensive has forced terrified families from place to place, trapping them in frontier towns as the violence creeps closer and the borders with Israel and Jordan remain shut.
NEWS SERVICES