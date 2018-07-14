Army mulls changes after Afghan attack
WASHINGTON • It’s too early to tell if training or other changes must be made in light of an insider attack in Afghanistan that killed one U.S. soldier and wounded two others, because there’s some uncertainty about whether the assailant was a disgruntled Afghan soldier or an insurgent infiltrator, the Army’s top officer says.
Gen. Mark Milley, Army chief of staff, said Friday the three soldiers who were shot last weekend were protecting members of the new U.S. advisory brigade that deployed to Afghanistan for the first time just five months ago.
—
Firefighter killed near Yosemite
LOS ANGELES • A second-generation California firefighter who was using a bulldozer to prevent a wildfire from spreading was killed Saturday near Yosemite National Park, state fire officials said.
Braden Varney, 36, died in the morning hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The blaze broke out Friday night in Mariposa County, near the west end of Yosemite National Park and Sierra National Forest.
—
France, Malta to take some migrants
ROME • Italy said Saturday that Malta and France had agreed to take 100 of the 450 migrants who were rescued from a fishing boat in the Mediterranean, claiming victory in the latest standoff but demanding even greater European solidarity.
Premier Giuseppe Conte said Malta and France had come forward in response to his request to all 27 other EU members to share the burden of welcoming the migrants.
—
Sharif in custody in return to Pakistan
QUETTA, Pakistan • Disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was in custody Saturday, a day after the deadliest attacks in Pakistan’s troubled election campaign killed more than 130 people, including a candidate.
In the southwestern province of Baluchistan, a suicide bomber killed 128 people Friday, including a politician running for a provincial legislature. Four others died in a strike in Pakistan’s northwest, spreading panic across the country.
The attacks came hours before Sharif returned from London along with his daughter Maryam to face a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges.
news services