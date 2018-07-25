Search yields more bodies in Greek fires
MATI, Greece • Rescuers intensified a grim house-to-house search Wednesday for more casualties from a deadly forest fire outside Athens, as the country’s military said it was using footage from U.S. combat drones and surveillance aircraft to try to determine whether arsonists were behind the blaze and stop future attacks.
Joint patrols of the Fire Service, army personnel, and volunteer rescuers discovered more bodies in the gutted homes near the port of Rafina east of Athens, raising the death toll to 81.
—
Officer fatally shot; suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE • The Milwaukee police chief confirmed Wednesday that an officer died after being shot and that a suspect was in custody.
Police Chief Alfonso Morales announced the officer’s death at a press briefing. Morales said the officer was a 17-year police veteran. The suspect was wanted on gun and drug violations, Morales added.
Deputy Fire Chief David Votsis said the Milwaukee Fire Department was called to the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday and that the officer was taken to a nearby hospital.
—
Yosemite evacuated as fire rages nearby
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. • As smoke from a nearby wildfire pours into Yosemite Valley, Tom Lambert has had to tell tourists who booked his home they would have to defer their dream vacation so firefighters could take protective measures against the growing blaze.
The decision to shut the scenic heart of Yosemite National Park at the height of tourist season is heartbreaking for travelers, many of whom mapped out their trips months in advance to hike and climb amid the spectacular views of cascading waterfalls and sheer rock faces.
—
Immigrant held after base visit released
NEW YORK • An Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after delivering pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation walked out of an immigration detention center house hours after a judge ordered his immediate release.
Pablo Villavicencio exited the detention center Tuesday night. He was greeted with hugs from his jubilant wife and two young daughters. He thanked supporters and the media before being whisked away in an SUV.
U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty said Villavicencio, who was being held at a New Jersey lockup, can remain in the United States while he exhausts his right to try to gain legal status.
NEWS SERVICES