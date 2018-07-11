Wis. firefighter killed in natural gas blast
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. • A massive natural gas explosion killed a firefighter and leveled portions of a city block in a southern Wisconsin community, including a bar the firefighter owned, authorities said Wednesday.
The blast in Sun Prairie on Tuesday evening also injured at least a dozen people in the Madison suburb.
The blast happened after police got a call construction workers working on a downtown street had punctured a WE Energies natural gas line. Police and firefighters arrived to investigate and were evacuating the area when the gas exploded, sending flames four stories high.
—
Neo-Nazi trial puts focus on migrants
MUNICH • A German court found the main defendant guilty Wednesday in a string of neo-Nazi killings more than a decade ago, a high-profile trial that raised fresh questions about treatment of migrants at a time when Germany is grappling with an unprecedented influx of refugees and surging support for a far-right party bent on keeping the country white.
The Munich court sentenced Beate Zschaepe, the only known survivor of the National Socialist Underground group, to life in prison in the killings of 10 people — most of them migrants — who were gunned down between 2000 and 2007.
—
Baby killed, dozens hurt by N.D. twister
WATFORD CITY, N.D. • A newborn baby was killed and more than two dozen people were injured when a tornado whipped through a North Dakota oil patch city overnight, overturning recreational vehicles and demolishing more than 100 structures, officials said Tuesday.
The storm moved through Watford City, in the northwestern part of the state, shortly after midnight, hitting an RV park the hardest, according to sheriff’s officials. About 20 of the reported 28 injured were staying at the Prairie View RV Park where high winds overturned some campers and damaged mobile homes.
—
Calif. hits a climate goal years early
LOS ANGELES • California greenhouse gas emissions fell below 1990 levels, meeting an early target years ahead of schedule and putting the state well on its way toward reaching long-term goals to fight climate change, officials said Wednesday.
The California Air Resources Board announced pollution levels were down 13 percent since their 2004 peak. The achievement was roughly equal to taking 12 million cars off the road.
news services