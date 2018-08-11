Canadian charged
in slaying of four
TORONTO • Canadian police charged a man Saturday for the deaths of two police officers and two civilians in a shooting that struck a nerve in a country that has been roiled in recent months by instances of mass violence.
Police in the eastern city of Fredericton, New Brunswick, said that Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
Horizon Health, which delivers care for New Brunswick’s Department of Health, said that Raymond was the only person being treated for injuries related to the shooting. He is due to appear in court August 27.
No motive has been disclosed, and police said they were working to determine a link between the gunman and the civilian couple.
—
Taliban cling to parts of city after assault
KABUL, Afghanistan • Afghan forces were still battling the Taliban in parts of Ghazni on Saturday, a day after the insurgents launched a multi-pronged assault on the eastern city.
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said at least 25 security forces have been killed and wounded since the assault began early Friday, and that a local reporter was killed. It was unclear how many other civilians had been killed or wounded during the attack. Danish said more than 150 insurgents have been killed or wounded.
He said that although the fighting was still underway, “the situation is under control and there isn’t any serious threat.”
The Taliban claim to have seized parts of the city and to have killed local officials. In a media statement, the group said it had seized dozens of armored vehicles as well as light and heavy weapons and ammunition.
—
Greek resort wildfire toll rises to 94
ATHENS, Greece • Greek health officials say the death toll from the July 23 fire at the seaside resort of Mati, near Athens, has risen to 94 after a 57-year-old woman in intensive care died of her injuries.
The Ministry of Health announced that the woman, who died Saturday morning, is the 11th person to have died in the hospital from injuries sustained in the fire.
The ministry says 31 other fire victims are still hospitalized; eight of them are still in intensive care, including five who are on life support.
NEWS SERVICES