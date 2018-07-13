Police find source of pair’s poisoning
LONDON • British detectives investigating the poisoning of two people with a military-grade nerve agent said Friday that a small bottle found in the home of one of the victims tested positive for Novichok, a lethal substance produced in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.
Dawn Sturgess, 44, and Charlie Rowley, 45, were sickened June 30 in a southwestern England town not far from Salisbury, where British authorities say a Russian ex-spy and his daughter were poisoned with Novichok in March.
Sturgess died in a hospital Sunday. Rowley has regained consciousness.
Italy won’t allow boat with migrants
ROME • Italy and Malta squabbled Friday over who was responsible for rescuing 450 migrants crowded aboard a fishing boat in the Mediterranean as the vessel, apparently not seeking help, headed toward a tiny island off Sicily.
Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli had tweeted that Malta was obliged under maritime law to rescue the migrants, but Malta retorted that when Rome’s maritime rescue coordination center informed it about the vessel, the boat was already far closer to the tiny Sicilian island of Lampedusa than to Malta.
FDA OKs first drug to treat smallpox
U.S. regulators have approved the first treatment for smallpox — a deadly disease that was wiped out four decades ago — in case the virus is used in a terror attack.
Smallpox, which is highly contagious, was eradicated worldwide by 1980 after a huge vaccination campaign.
But people born since then haven’t been vaccinated, and small samples were saved for research purposes, leaving the possibility it could be used as a biological weapon.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug, called TPOXX, on Friday.
Iceberg 4 miles wide breaks off glacier
LONDON • An iceberg 4 miles wide has broken off from a glacier in eastern Greenland and scientists have captured the dramatic event on video.
New York University professor David Holland, an expert in atmospheric and ocean science, told The Associated Press that “this is the largest event we’ve seen in over a decade in Greenland.”
Holland said Wednesday that the time-lapse video, which is sped up 20 times, shows “3 percent of the annual ice loss of Greenland occur in 30 minutes.”
