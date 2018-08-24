Court upholds
Zimbabwe election
HARARE, Zimbabwe • Zimbabwe’s top court Friday upheld the narrow and disputed election victory by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, clearing the way for his inauguration as the country remained deeply divided in the post-Robert Mugabe era.
Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe enforcer who has tried to restyle himself as a reformer, will be sworn in on Sunday. He appealed for calm.
The opposition, wary after a deadly military crackdown on protests after the election, initially said it would respect the ruling but later rejected the decision.
—
Murder suspect lived on key donor’s land
IOWA CITY, Iowa • A top Republican fundraiser whose firm works for several prominent immigration hardliners is the partial owner of the land where the Mexican man accused of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts lived rent-free, a farm spokeswoman said Friday.
Nicole Schlinger has long been a key fundraiser and campaign contractor for GOP politicians in Iowa and beyond, including this cycle for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Virginia Senate candidate Corey Stewart.
Her business is one of the largest in Brooklyn, Iowa, where Tibbetts disappeared while out for a run July 18.
Schlinger is married to Eric Lang, the president of the family-owned dairy that has acknowledged providing employment and housing for the last four years to Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man charged in Tibbetts’ death.
—
Ex-CDC head Frieden accused of groping
NEW YORK • One of the nation’s most respected medical experts, who led the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, entered a courtroom on Friday in handcuffs, arrested on sexual-harassment charges after a woman accused him of grabbing her behind late one night last year.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, who for years informed the public about dangers to their health, sat stone-faced as a judge warned him not to approach the woman, who accused him of groping her on Oct. 20 in his Brooklyn home.
—
Etna volcano roars
ROME • Mount Etna in Sicily has roared back into spectacular volcanic action, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava.
Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology says that the volcano, which initially “re-awoke” in late July, sprang into fuller action Thursday, shooting chunks of flaming lava as high as 500 feet almost constantly.
No evacuations of towns on Etna’s slopes were reported.
