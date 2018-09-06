CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. • NASA is anxious to hear from its dust-silenced Mars rover, Opportunity, as the planet’s red skies clear.
Flight controllers have been on the alert for a message from Opportunity ever since a dust storm enveloped Mars in June and contact was lost. The storm has finally diminished. That means the sky is now clear enough for Opportunity’s solar panels to receive sunlight and fire back up.
But NASA has warned it may never hear from Opportunity again. If there’s no word back in the next couple of months, NASA said it will cut back on its listening effort. Even if a message does get through, that may be the most the rover — mute since June 10 — can muster.
Even before the dust storm, the 15-year-old rover was exhibiting signs of old age.
“We are pulling for our tenacious rover to pull her feet from the fire one more time,” project manager John Callas said in a statement from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif.
Another NASA spacecraft, meanwhile, is on its way to Mars and should land in November. Named InSight, this robotic explorer has solar panels.