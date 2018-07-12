SEOUL, South Korea • North Korean officials did not turn up to a Thursday meeting with the U.S. military about repatriating the remains of the war dead, according to a U.S. official.
The two sides had been expected to meet at the Korean Peninsula’s demilitarized zone and discuss the return of U.S. troop remains from the 1950-1953 war — an arrangement the State Department had announced after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang last Friday and Saturday.
On Thursday, however, Department of Defense and United Nations Command officials were left waiting in the DMZ’s Joint Security Area. The expected North Korean officials never arrived, according to the official who requested anonymity.
“We were ready. It just didn’t happen. They didn’t show.”
A State Department spokeswoman declined to comment, but noted Pompeo said after his talks in Pyongyang last week that the date for the meeting remained flexible. Just before departing Pyongyang, Pompeo said the meeting was set for July 12 but that it “could move by one day or two.”
In a statement released to reporters Thursday, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that North Korean military officials were now seeking a meeting with their U.S. counterparts on July 15.
It was not immediately clear why North Korean officials did not attend the meeting Thursday or whether they had ever confirmed their intention to.
Ahead of the Singapore summit, North Korean officials had failed to attend a planning meeting with U.S. counterparts, causing tension between the negotiating partners.
The repatriation of the remains of U.S. soldiers from North Korea has been a major issue between Washington and Pyongyang since the end of the Korean War, when thousands of Americans were left in Korea either missing in action or as POWs.
Hundreds of remains have been repatriated since 1990, but the process has been fraught with mistrust. The transfer of remains between North Korea and the United States has not taken place since 2005.
President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had pledged to recover more American remains when they met in Singapore on June 12. A statement signed by both leaders promised the “immediate repatriation of those already identified.”
Trump told a crowd of supporters a week later that the remains of 200 Americans “have been sent back.” Military officials later denied that, but told reporters that they expected the remains to arrive within days.