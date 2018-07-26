SEOUL, South Korea • North Korea is expected to hand over the remains of a number of U.S. service members who were killed during the Korean War on Friday, the 65th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting, according to reports in South Korean media.
If the exchange happens, it would mean that one part of the agreement reached between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12 has been partially fulfilled — albeit more slowly than many had anticipated.
Yonhap News Agency reported Thursday that North Korea has accepted 100 wooden transit caskets that it plans to use to return the remains Friday.
The potential recovery was greeted with cautious optimism by Rick Downes, executive director of a group of families whose loved ones never came home from the Korean War. They have watched discussions in recent weeks with a mixture of hope and cynicism, he said.
“These are poker chips, unfortunately,” said Downes, who runs the Coalition of Families of Korean & Cold War POW/MIAs.
A U.S. official told The Washington Post last week that North Korea has agreed to hand over about 55 sets of remains. Friday was suggested as a likely date for the repatriation due to its symbolic importance as the anniversary of the armistice, but the official cautioned the date could change and that the number of remains would need to be checked after they are handed over.
The Pentagon estimates that nearly 7,700 U.S. troops are unaccounted for from the war.