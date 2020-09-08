Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy with showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.