(CNN) On Saturday, a gunman stormed the Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11 people in what the ADL called the deadliest attack ever on Jews in the United States.

The horrific, hate-filled minutes were a raw manifestation of anger, division and anti-Semitism.

But the response has been the opposite as faiths and cultures came together in grief and solidarity.

Crowdfunding campaign "Muslims Unite for Pittsburgh Synagogue" has raised more than $125,000 to help the shooting victims.

