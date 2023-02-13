MINNEAPOLIS (MCN) Mushrooms can be found in so many dishes, from omelets to stir-fries, that they're often overlooked. But mushrooms not only are versatile, they also provide a variety of health benefits ranging from brain health to cancer prevention. They're naturally low in sodium and fat, two things that can affect heart health by raising blood pressure.

There are more health-related reasons for eating these almost-magical fungi, including:

Cancer prevention: Researchers have found that incorporating any variety of mushrooms into your daily diet will lower your risk of cancer by as much as 45%. How many mushrooms do you need to eat? The recommended amount is as few as two medium per day.

Brain health: Mushrooms also are a natural source of fiber, which promotes gut health by feeding the "good" bacteria in the intestines. These bacteria have been found to make neurotransmitters or chemicals that send messages between nerves. These neurotransmitters promote mood stability, concentration, brain health and mental well-being. One mushroom that's been getting a lot of attention when it comes to brain health is lion's mane, identified by its long, white, fluffy top. Early research shows the lion's mane's potential to protect against neurological damage and promote the growth of nerve tissue, which is important for those with Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease.

Vitamin D increase: Mushrooms exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light, whether from sunlight or a UV lamp, contain vitamin D, a vital nutrient that can be hard to come by in nature. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, strengthening bones and teeth. Appropriate vitamin D levels also are linked to preventing dementia, Type 2 diabetes and risk of premature death.

Micronutrients source: These tiny amounts of nutrients support a healthy immune system. Mushrooms are one of the best sources of selenium, which helps your body make antioxidants that can reduce cell damage.

B vitamins source: Mushrooms are a good source of vitamins B2, B3, B5 and B9, also known as folate. B vitamins are essential for cell growth and formation. This means that your hair, skin and nails could become more healthy, as well as your brain and heart.

Calcium and potassium increase: A recent study by Mayo Clinic showed that adding more calcium and potassium to your diet may prevent kidney stones from forming and recurring.

How to use mushrooms in meals

The mushroom you may be most familiar with is the common button mushroom. But there are thousands of mushroom varieties in various shapes, sizes and colors. Mushrooms grow in the wild, but safe varieties may be hard to identify, so it's best to stick to the farm-grown varieties found at your supermarket.