Angela Lansbury poses for a portrait during press day for “Blithe Spirit” in Los Angeles in 2014. Lansbury, the big-eyed, scene-stealing British actress who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy” and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” died peacefully at her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday. She was 96.