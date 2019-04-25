Multiple people were killed and several others were injured in a large crash and fire that involved 15 vehicles on Interstate 70 west of Denver.

Ty Countryman with the Lakewood Police Department says a tractor-trailer headed east down a hill crashed into slower traffic Thursday afternoon and sparked a massive fire. Video footage from a news helicopter showed flames whipping off the vehicles and what appeared to be lumber spilled across the interstate.

A towering plume of black smoke was seen for miles as firefighters doused the burned-out shells of several vehicles.

Lakewood police said in a tweet  Thursday night that multiple people had died and that six others had been taken to area hospitals. 

The crash happened during rush hour on a stretch of the interstate that passes through a busy business district that includes a popular mall.

Countryman says investigators are trying to determine if brake failure or mechanical problems prevented the truck from stopping.

A dozen cars and three tractor-trailers were involved.

Tamara Rollison, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Transportation, says crews are inspecting a nearby bridge for damage.

The interstate is expected to be closed overnight. 

Tags

Load comments