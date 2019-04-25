Multiple people were killed and several others were injured in a large crash and fire that involved 15 vehicles on Interstate 70 west of Denver.
Ty Countryman with the Lakewood Police Department says a tractor-trailer headed east down a hill crashed into slower traffic Thursday afternoon and sparked a massive fire. Video footage from a news helicopter showed flames whipping off the vehicles and what appeared to be lumber spilled across the interstate.
A towering plume of black smoke was seen for miles as firefighters doused the burned-out shells of several vehicles.
Lakewood police said in a tweet Thursday night that multiple people had died and that six others had been taken to area hospitals.
Our crash investigation on I-70 continues. We can now confirm multiple fatalities. 6 others taken to local hospitals. Highway remains closed and will be at least overnight.— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) April 26, 2019
I-70 EB/WB: Road closed at Exit 262 - US 40; Colfax Ave. Large vehicle fire. Road blocked both directions for safety concerns. Expect long delays.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 25, 2019
The crash happened during rush hour on a stretch of the interstate that passes through a busy business district that includes a popular mall.
Countryman says investigators are trying to determine if brake failure or mechanical problems prevented the truck from stopping.
A dozen cars and three tractor-trailers were involved.
Tamara Rollison, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Transportation, says crews are inspecting a nearby bridge for damage.
The interstate is expected to be closed overnight.
Several Vehicles On Fire On I-70 At Colorado Mills Parkway https://t.co/p1hz9pVvdU pic.twitter.com/U3hP4NnkBD— CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) April 25, 2019
Firefighters still working some hot spots on I-70 at Denver West. In all, 6 patients from the multi-vehicle crash and resulting fire were transported. @ColoradoDOT engineers on scene to check bridge stability. Firefighters also dealing with diesel fuel spill. pic.twitter.com/8pNg2yL1QP— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) April 26, 2019