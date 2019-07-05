A serious crash sent multiple people to the hospital on Thursday in El Paso County.

Colorado State Patrol received a call at about 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash along Peyton Highway close to Murphy road. One of the vehicles ended up more than 100 feet off the roadway in a nearby field.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting one vehicle ran a stop sign on Murphy road and was T-boned by the second vehicle travelling on Peyton Highway. A total of three people had serious injuries. Investigators don't believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Read more at KKTV