Springs man voted Gazette Colo. Spotlight
Gallery winner
William Clark, a resident of Colorado Springs, was voted this past week by readers of The Gazette as the news outlet’s winner in the Colorado Spotlight Gallery e-edition photo contest.
Clark, 61, moved to Colorado in 1978 and is an avid lover of the outdoors. He said he’s been taking photos for the past 35 years, using equipment ranging from traditional film cameras to his current Nikon mirrorless equipment.
“I enjoy sharing my work with people who don’t really get outdoors that much,” Clark said. “It shows them what they’re missing in this beautiful state of ours.”
Clark’s winning submission was a photo of a white long tailed weasel, which he photographed near Eleven Mile Reservoir near Divide. He’s photographed all kinds of wildlife from big horned sheep to bald eagles to an albino deer that lived near Cañon City.
Clark is a contributor to the Colorado Spotlight Gallery, a weekly gallery consisting of photos taken by photographers mostly from Colorado. He was one of 10 finalists whose photos were voted on by the state-wide readership of The Gazette.
For winning the contest, Clark won this full page in The Gazette to display his work and a $100 Mike’s Camera gift card. Taking second place was Lindsay Brady of Boulder County. Third place went to Megan Rios of Longmont. Both Brady and Rios also will receive Mike’s Camera gift cards.
Submissions were published from late August through the end of December of 2022. The Gazette received submissions from photographers as far away as Grand Junction, and Austin, Colorado, as well as Longview, Texas. Only photos of Colorado, or photos taken by a photographer from Colorado, are accepted into the contest.
Previous winners include Andi Poland of Highlands Ranch and Rob Hoff of Colorado Springs.
Clark’s work can be found on Instagram (@wclark0033photography) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/WClark0033).
Future gallery photo submissions can be sent to Lead Editor/Content Manager Jon Mitchell at jon.mitchell@gazette.com.