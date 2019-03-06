A national education reform movement that maintains local grassroots initiatives can change the course of high school outcomes is bringing its unique presentation to Colorado Springs Friday.
XQ and Pop-Up Magazine will present “Super School Live” at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.
The lively multi-media event combines music, theater and entertaining visual art to impart its messages that education can look and feel different and lead to higher graduation rates and improved academic performance.
“The event is trying to bring a creative energy to folks to rethink high school,” said XQ Institute's Chief Creative and Strategy Officer Marc Ecko.
“We want to excite and delight, and we want people to believe transformation is possible in their community -- you don’t necessarily have to wait for government,” he said in a phone interview. “It takes concerned citizens, inventors and entrepreneurs to get engaged to showcase we could do better than having one of five students in Colorado drop out of high school.”
Colorado Springs is one of seven stops on the inaugural tour, which originates from the Institute’s headquarters in Oakland, Calif.
The nonpartisan organization started in 2015 and has garnered the support of such high-profile people as filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who said the event “brings the power of storytelling and theater together to ignite a spirit of social change.”
The organization works with local high schools and groups to inject stories from the community, Ecko said. Colorado involvement includes Youth on Record, which assembles local bands; Colorado Youth Congress, A+ Colorado, an education advocacy group; the Colorado Education Intiative, which provides education tools and resources, best practices and programs for K-12, and others.
The event is tailored to students, parents, teachers and community members interested in education, Ecko said.
“Something’s going wrong – five in nine Colorado students graduate and go to college, one-quarter to a four-year college and more than half go to two-year colleges, and a tremendous amount need remedial courses,” he said.
“Our system has fallen behind, and we think it’s time for a new call to transform our systems and relieve ourselves from nostalgia.”
A look at how the school year and school day could be managed differently are some of XQ’s ideas, which are put into practice at schools it operates, including Compass Academy in Denver, one of 19 schools in the XQ network.
Attendees will hear stories about what’s being done around the nation, funny anecdotes, a tale of literacy and copyrighting when an eighth grader became a food critic and how it helped him and hurt him in high school.
“We frame the people who do this work as heroic, and we have a very non-judgmental view to school governance,” Ecko said. “School reform could happen through charter schools and comprehensive high schools.
“The thing we want agreement on is are we delivering the best that we can in our communities for our kids”
Tickets are $17 and available at https://tickets.uccspresents.org/1084?psn=1084, or call the box office, 255-3232.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and all ticket proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations.