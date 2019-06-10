Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Robert Adam Andrews — age 36, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of escape.
Bryan Anthony Batts — age 32, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of dangerous drugs, fraud and failure to appear.
Joshua Lemine Evans — age 31, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of contempt of court and failure to comply.
Thomas Jacob Kitzman — age 20, 5 feet tall 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, prohibited acts (pawn) and theft. Kitzman is considered armed and dangerous.
Deajrua Leanne Maddox — age 22, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of menacing.
William Richard Vermillion — age 45, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of child prostitution and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M15841, 277-C15962, 277-C16093. 277-C16121, 277-M16136, 277-M16127, 277-C16141, 235-W18094.