LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, apparently unable to fend off challenges by the school's governing board, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.
Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost confidence in the Board of Trustees and can no longer serve in "good conscience.”
“I gave my contractually required 90-day notice of resignation,” Stanley said in a video announcement.
Since summer, Stanley has been under fire by some trustees, namely for the departure of the business school dean. He said Sanjay Gupta was removed because there were “failures of leadership” related to Title IX, the federal law that bars sex discrimination in programs that receive federal aid.
But the Michigan State board recently took the extraordinary step of hiring a law firm to investigate Gupta's ouster. Some trustees in September also urged Stanley to step down, despite two years remaining on his contract.
In response, no-confidence votes against the board were approved by the Faculty Senate and Michigan State's student government.