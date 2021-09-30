OPENING
“The Addams Family 2” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). When Morticia and Gomez realize their children are growing up and not engaged in family activities any longer, they decide to take a family vacation across America in their haunted camper.
“After We Fell” — (Drama, R, 99 minutes). Tessa and Hardin find their future together in jeopardy after revelations about Tessa’s family.
“The Jesus Music” — (Documentary, PG-13, 109 minutes). The story of how Jesus music grew from its beginning at the Calvary Chapel in California into the worldwide phenomenon of today.
“The Many Saints of Newark” — (Crime, R, 120 minutes). The story of how Dickie Moltisanti helped make his teenage nephew into mob boss Tony Soprano.
“Titane” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). After unexplained crimes, a father is reunited with Titane, his son who has been missing for 10 years.
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” — (Action, PG-13, 90 minutes). Lethal protector Venom goes into action after serial killer Cletus Kasady turns into the evil Carnage.
ONGOING
“The Alpinist” — (Documentary, PG-13, 92 minutes). See some of Marc-André Leclerc’s boldest solo climbs.
“Candyman” — (Horror, R, 91 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A decade after the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini neighborhood have been torn down, artist Anthony and his girlfriend move into a loft in the now more affluent neighborhood. As Anthony’s painting career is stalling, he encounters a longtime Cabrini resident and learns about the horrific story of the ghost of the Candyman. Anthony uses this story in his art and a door to an awful past opens.
“The Card Counter” — (Action, R, 109 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. An ex-military interrogator becomes a gambler who is haunted by ghosts of his past decisions.
“Copshop” — (Action, R, 108 minutes). A rookie cop finds herself caught in the middle when a con artist decides to hide out inside a small-town police station while on the run from an assassin.
“Courageous Legacy” — (Drama, PG-13, 129 minutes). Follow four police officers struggling with their faith and roles as husbands and fathers.
“Cry Macho” — (Drama, PG-13, 104 minutes). A past rodeo star and horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s son home and away from his alcoholic mother. During their travels, the rodeo star finds redemption by teaching the boy how to be a good man.
“Dear Evan Hansen” — (Drama, PG-13, 137 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Film adaptation of the musical about a high school senior’s journey following the suicide of a classmate.
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — (Biography, PG-13, 126 minutes). The story of the rise, fall and redemption of evangelist Tammy Faye.
“Free Guy” — (Action, PG-13, 115 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Guy realizes that he is a background player in a video game. He rewrites his character to become the hero to save his world before it goes offline.
“Jungle Cruise” — (Action, PG-13, 127 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Researcher Lily Houghton asks skipper Fran Wolff to take her down the Amazon so she can find an ancient tree with healing powers. During the journey, they encounter dangerous animals and supernatural forces.
“Malignant” — (Crime, R, 111 minutes). Madison realizes that her waking dreams of grisly murders are actually terrifying realities.
“Paw Patrol: The Movie” — (Animation, G, 88 minutes). The Paw Patrol tries to help save the citizens of Adventure City when Mayor Humdinger causes chaos.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — (Action, PG-13, 132 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Shang-Chi is drawn into the mysterious Ten Rings organization, forcing him to confront his past.
“Show Me the Father” — (Documentary, PG, 91 minutes). Features inspirational stories about the fatherhood of God.
“This is the Year” — (Comedy, 98 minutes). A nerdy high school student goes to a musical festival to impress a girl and finds true love in the most unexpected place.
