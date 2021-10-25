OPENING
“Dune” — (Action, PG-13, 155 minutes). Paul Atreides travels to a dangerous planet to save his family and his people.
“Ron’s Gone Wrong” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Socially awkward teenager Barney and his digital “B-bot” named Ron, who never really worked right, go on a journey and learn the meaning of a true friendship.
ONGOING
“The Addams Family 2” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. When Morticia and Gomez realize their children are growing up and not engaged in family activities any longer, they decide to take a family vacation across America in their haunted camper.
“The Alpinist” — (Documentary, PG-13, 92 minutes). See some of Marc-André Leclerc’s boldest solo climbs.
“Cry Macho” — (Drama, PG-13, 104 minutes). A past rodeo star and horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s son home and away from his alcoholic mother. During their travels, the rodeo star finds redemption by teaching the boy how to be a good man.
“Dear Evan Hansen” — (Drama, PG-13, 137 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Film adaptation of the musical about a high school senior’s journey following the suicide of a classmate.
“Ends of the Earth” — (Documentary, 105 minutes). The story of the Mission Aviation Fellowship pilots who take the gospel to the most remote places on Earth.
“Free Guy” — (Action, PG-13, 115 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Guy realizes that he is a background player in a video game. He rewrites his character to become the hero to save his world before it goes offline.
“Halloween Kills” — (Horror, R, 106 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. The story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues when Myers is able to escape from the basement of Strode’s burning house.
“The Harder They Fall” (1956) — (Drama, 137 minutes). Humphrey Bogart plays Eddie Willis, an out-of-work newspaper reporter who starts working for a boxing promoter helping promote his new boxer, Roro Moreno. However, Moreno has no boxing talent and all his fights have been fixed for him to win. Willis must decide to tell Moreno of the sham or let him fight against brutal Buddy Brannen for the title.
“Howl’s Moving Castle” Studio Ghibli Fest 2021 — (Animation, PG, 119 minutes). A young woman was cursed with an old body by a witch and her only hope of breaking the spell is by being helped by a wizard and his legged, walking castle.
“The Last Duel” — (Action, R, 152 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. King Charles VI makes Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire with a duel.
“The Metropolitan Opera: First Shut Up in My Bones” — (Concert, 195 minutes). Opera broadcast.
“Night of the Living Dead” (1990) — (Horror, R, 92 minutes). Seven people seek shelter in an abandoned house from the dead returning to life in search of humans to devour. Because the people can’t decide on how to deal with the situation, the zombies start to enter the house.
“No Time to Die” — (Action, PG-13, 66 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After leaving the active service, James Bond is asked by an old friend to help him help find a kidnapped scientist. During the mission, Bond deals with a villain armed with dangerous new technology.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — (Action, PG-13, 132 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Shang-Chi is drawn into the mysterious Ten Rings organization, forcing him to confront his past.
“Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers” — (Documentary, 189 minutes). The story of Tom Petty’s time when he created his album “Wildflowers.”
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” — (Action, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Lethal protector Venom goes into action after serial killer Cletus Kasady turns into the evil Carnage.
